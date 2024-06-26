Teen charged in connection with murder of Oakland County Detective Brad Reckling

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An 18-year-old from Clinton Township has been charged in connection with the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Office Detective Bradley Reckling.

Reckling was shot and killed late Saturday night in Detroit while working undercover. The department says he was following a stolen vehicle when one of the suspects got out and opened fire, hitting Reckling multiple times.

Related: Funeral for Oakland County Detective Bradley Reckling to be held Friday

Karim Blake Moore was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation and one count of resisting arrest.

WXYZ

"He was in the vehicle that was involved in shooting and killing the police officer," said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney, who added that it was a tracking dog that helped locate Moore and two other people on a porch in Detroit a short time after Reckling's murder.

"He has admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired and he knew that they shot at the police."

Moore reportedly told investigators that he did not want to cooperate because he was worried about retaliation in the neighborhood.

VIDEO: Romeo honors slain Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling

Romeo honors slain Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling

"The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked why aren't you giving us more information here. He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison," Penney told Magistrate Laura Echartea.

Penney then asked that bond be set at $100,000 cash, calling Moore a flight risk.

WXYZ

Moore's defense attorney Adam Clements said a bond that high for an 18-year-old with no criminal record is absurd.

"He's not even charged with being in possession of any firearms. Now, I credit the prosecutor's office for not being in a rush to judgment or just charging him with homicide, and that could come down the line, I don't know, but what you have in front of you is a non-violent, non-assaultive albeit serious charge," Clements said, hoping to get Moore released on a personal bond.

WXYZ

Echartea sided with prosecutors and set Moore's bond at $100,000 cash, no surety and no 10%.

"I'm concerned about him being a danger," Echartea said.

Two other 18-year-old males who were arrested with Moore are being held in connection with an unrelated case out of Troy in which they were out on bond. In that case, one teen was charged with fourth-degree fleeing and eluding and carrying a concealed weapon, a firearm. The other teen was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

3 men held in Oakland County Detective Reckling's murder could soon be released

Who are the suspects in the murder of Bradley Reckling

Those two teens are accused of speeding away from police in a Chrysler 300 that was stolen in a carjacking in Clinton Township back in March.

One of the victims in the carjacking case said they arranged to meet someone they met on Instagram to sell an iPhone 15. But once they arrived at the agreed upon location, they saw two teenagers wearing all black with ski masks on walking down the middle of the street.

The victim said one of the suspects was armed with an "AR-15 pistol" and the other was armed with an "AK-47 draco."

One of the armed assailants pointed a weapon at one of the victims and said, "Get out before I shoot y'all."

The victim was robbed of the iPhone, a necklace, shoes and the key fob to the Chrysler 300, a vehicle the victim borrowed from its owner.



VIDEO: Fallen Oakland County Deputy Brad Reckling's motorcycle on display in Rochester

Fallen Oakland County Deputy Brad Reckling's motorcycle on display in Rochester

The victim later told detectives that he was "not sure he wished to prosecute those responsible if located," according to the police report.

The case was later closed due to the lack of cooperation from complaining witnesses.

7 News Detroit is not naming the carjacking suspects because they were not charged in that case and they have not been charged in connection to Reckling's murder.

At this point, no one has been charged in the deadly shooting of the 30-year-old detective who leaves behind a pregnant wife and three young children. But the three teens arrested shortly after the shooting, including Moore, remain in jail.

Derek Myers

Moore is set to return to court Friday, where a judge is expected to revisit the issue of his bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you will remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv. If your tip moves the case forward, the tipster will receive a $5,000 reward. You must include case number 2406220359.

You can donate to Reckling's family through their GoFundMe page.