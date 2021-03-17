Company offers $2,400 to go without technology for a day

Reviews.org is offering $2,400 to someone who is willing to give up all technology for a 24-hour period, according to the review site.

They say the average American watches nearly 60 hours of television each week and checks their phone once every nine minutes.

We’re told the challenge is being conducted to see how going tech-less affects one’s mood, stress level and screen time after the test is completed.

Reviews.org says the selected applicant who successfully endures 24 hours without technology will be awarded with $2,400 as well as an Amazon gift card.

Those interested in taking part in the challenge can apply here before March 26.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube