Suspect shot and killed by police in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Roseville.

It happened this morning on Groesbeck Ave. near Martin, north of I-696.

Right now, the circumstances surrounding the shooting aren't clear, but our Alex Bozarjian is on scene gathering more information.

Chopper 7 was over the scene earlier this morning and saw a pickup truck and a flatbed semi-truck carrying bricks that appeared to be involved in some sort of crash.

Police said the crash happened first and then it escalated from there. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation and are expected to give more information later today.

Groesbeck is closed while police continue their investigation.

