Suspect shoots panhandler after giving him change, Detroit police call it a 'random execution'

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man who reportedly shot and killed a person panhandling at a gas station on the city’s west side.

Police say the incident happened on October 3 around 7:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Dexter Avenue.

According to police, the suspect had a brief conversation with the victim before the incident.

“That interaction did not appear to be hostile in any way. Looks like the suspect gave our victim some change and the suspect began to walk off,” said Michael McGinnis, commander with the Detroit Police Department.

That’s when police say the suspect began to walk in circles, before approaching the victim again, pulling out a gun and shooting him once in the head before leaving the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It seems like a random execution for no reason,” said McGinnis.

Police are urging the community to be on the lookout for the suspect and use extreme caution if he is seen.

Police describe the suspect as being 5’9”; he was last seen wearing a puffer jacket with a hoodie, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying an Adidas black and brown backpack with a neon yellow zipper.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.