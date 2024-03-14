Suspect hospitalized after chase, shoot-out with Lake, Manistee County Deputies

EDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 29-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after shooting at deputies during a chase.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), got a call from Manistee County Deputies just before 5:15 a.m. asking they keep an eye out for a suspect they were pursuing.

A little under 20 minutes later, Lake County Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle—a late-model Mazda— and tried to pull it over in Eden Township.

The driver ran into the woods, later shooting them with a handgun.

A deputy returned fire, hitting the suspect several times.

Aero-Med took the man to Traverse City for treatment, where LCSO says he is stable.

Michigan State Police will take over the investigation, per protocol. No deputies were hurt in the incident and the man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.