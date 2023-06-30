Supreme Court strikes down President Biden’s plan to forgive student loans

(WXMI) — The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a plan that would have wiped away or reduced student loans for millions of Americans.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden exceeded his executive authority with his plan to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

Justices voted 6-3, with Justices Kagan, Sotomayor and Jackson dissenting.

In August, Biden proposed erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people making less than $125,00 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Anyone who received federal Pell Grants to attend college would have an additional $10,000 canceled.

The Biden administration cited the national emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic as authority for the student loan debt relief program under the HEROES Act.

Republican-led states and two individuals filed lawsuits saying Biden lacked the authority to broadly cancel student loans.

The justices had to decide whether each challenger had the legal standing to sue.

In one of the cases, the justices decided the individuals who sued did not have the legal right to sue, but the case brought by the states did have standing.

In his opinion, Chief Justice Roberts said the Biden administration could not rely on the HEROES Act for the loan forgiveness plan.

"The authority to 'modify' statutes and regulations allows the Secretary to make modest adjustments and additions to existing regulations," Roberts wrote, "not transform them.

When the case was argued in front of the Supreme Court earlier this year, the Biden administration said that 26 million people have applied to have a portion of their federal student loans forgiven under the plan.

The administration argued that the HEROES Act allows the secretary of education to waive or modify the terms of federal student loans in connection with a national emergency.

Federal student loan payments have been on pause for three years due to the pandemic.

After Thursday’s ruling by the Supreme Court, more than 40 million Americans will need to prepare to start making payments again.

Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1, with payments restarting in October.

According to the Federal Reserve, in 2021, 38% of student loan borrowers were 40 years and older, including more than 3.5 million over the age of 60. The Federal Reserve reported 28% were between the ages of 20 and 29, and 34% of borrowers were under the age of 30.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average student loan debt has tripled since 2007. The organization reports the 5-year annual average student loan debt growth rate is 15%, and the average student loan debt growth rate outpaces rising tuition costs by 166.9%.

A Federal Reserve analysis in 2021 shows the average balance of borrowers in Michigan in 2021 was about $36,000.

Read the full opinion by the Supreme Court below.

BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ET AL. v. NEBRASKA ET AL. by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube