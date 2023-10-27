Stellantis, General Motors match Ford's 25% wage increase in latest offers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Stellantis has matched the 25% wage increase offer that Ford Motor Co. presented earlier this week, according to sources close to the negotiations. We're also being told General Motors has matched the wage increase as well.

However, tentative deals have not yet been reached between the UAW and the two automakers.

On Wednesday, after 40 days on strike, Ford and the UAW reached a tentative deal. Ford and the union are expected to take crucial steps over the weekend to ratify the deal.

The proposed deal would give workers a 25% boost in pay over the life of the contract, plus cost-of-living adjustments and much more.

Union leaders say this is the best wage increase and deal they've had in over 20 years.

The initial deadline for a new contract was 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. After the contract expired, workers walked out at three plants: GM Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only.

Since the strike announcement, the Stand Up Strike expanded to tens of thousands of UAW workers across the country at some of the Big Three’s largest and most profitable plants.