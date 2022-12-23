"Stay dry": keeping yourself safe in cold temperatures

Dr. Craig Bilbrey from Corewell Health talked to FOX 17 about how to prevent cold-related injuries, such as hypothermia and frostbite—- and it's all about staying warm and dry.

"The most important thing that people can do to prevent any sort of hypothermia or cold exposure injury is to, one, stay dry," said Dr. Bilbrey. "What's also important is limiting exposure."

He recommends that people wear layers and avoid cotton clothes, dressing instead in wool or other insulating clothes.

Good shoes are also essential. Wearing the right shoes— boots and rubber-soled shoes, instead of dress shoes or gripless kicks- can help lessen the chances of slipping and falling.

Keep your time outdoors short. While getting fresh air can be healthy and even beneficial for mental health reasons, it's wise to limit your exposure to freezing temperatures.

How to Detect Frostbite

Dr. Bilbrey describes frostbite as a graded disease process. You could see several physical symptoms: the fingertips could turn white, start to harden, or burn and tingle.

It's not actually a bad sign if your fingertips start to tingle. That means the nerve endings in your fingers are still working, says Dr. Bilbrey.

However, it's a clear sign that you need to warm up.

"You don't want that to progress any further. Get back inside. Warm up your hands or any affected area with gentle warm water, and then don't allow it to get cold again for a while," he said.

If you lose all sensation, you need do need to be seen, he stressed. Blisters, skin damage, or a lack of feeling are also signs that you need to get help.

How to Shovel Safely:

Exertion combined with extreme cold can have serious risks.

If you're outside shoveling the driveway, pace yourself. Keep yourself near your normal level of physical activity. Stop shoveling if you start to feel pain.

The big thing to watch out for, Dr. Bilbrey says, is shortness of breath. It could mean something's wrong with your heart.

If you're experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath or even chest pain, or if you're suffering from an injury to the head or abdomen, Dr. Bilbrey recommends visiting the emergency department.

Visit a med center or urgent care, he advises, if you've fallen and injured your arms or leg and can still get around.

