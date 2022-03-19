Statewide tornado drill set for March 23 amid Severe Weather Awareness Week

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police has announced that a statewide tornado drill is scheduled for March 23 at 1 p.m.

State police are encouraging businesses, non-profits, families and individuals are encouraged to participate in the drill.

“Last summer in Michigan, we saw the devastating impacts of severe weather, from flooding to tornadoes and straight-line winds,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

RELATED: 'When Every Second Counts' - A 7 First Alert Weather Special airs March 23 on WXYZ

According to MSP, there's a difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning. A Tornado Watch means that the current weather conditions can be an environment for a tornado to develop. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or was picked up by weather radar.

Some of the natural signs of a tornado approaching is often a dark greenish sky, low-lying clouds, sometimes hail and loud roaring sounds.

“Taking steps to prepare now can protect your home, your family and your pets. We ask that all Michiganders do their part to keep our communities safe.”

For more information on the upcoming tornado drill, check out Michigan State Police on Twitter.