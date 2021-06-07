Statewide poll reveals thoughts on our political landscape, unemployment, COVID-19 vaccines and more

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey asking its 600 registered voter participants dozens of questions ranging from unemployment to politics to all things COVID-19.

Here are some of the results.

A nation divided:

While Michigan continues to be a very purple state, 45.2% of participants believe the nation is on the wrong track.

This is the largest shift among Metro Detroit voters who went from 53.1% right track in February to 43.1% right track in May. Independent voters continue to believe the nation is on the wrong track by a margin of 28.9%-48.8%.

COVID-19:

We are more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and 49.5% of Michiganders believe that the pandemic is under control. 26.0% believe the pandemic is still a threat to their safety and 9.2% believe the pandemic was never a real threat.

Of these participants, 75.5% still plan to follow some mitigation efforts to keep themselves safe and 67.5% have already received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Getting back to work:

Job loss was a huge part of the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems like many of those who were unemployed are content with collecting those unemployment checks.

According to the Glengariff Group survey, only 1.9% of unemployed participants in the outer metro area are actively seeking employment. 40.1% are not.

In the Metro Detroit area, 2.1% of unemployed participants say they are looking for jobs while 36.1% of unemployed participants say they are not.

To see more findings from the Glengariff Group survey, click here.