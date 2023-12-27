State to hold random drawing on Jan. 3 to fill 3 spots on redistricting commission

The Michigan Department of State will host a livestreamed random selection to fill three seats on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The drawing will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. to replace three commissioners who resigned from the commission.

Dustin Witjes resigned on Dec. 20 and MC Rothhorn resigned on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Both were affiliated with the Democratic Party. Douglas Clark, who affiliates with the Republican Party, also resigned on Dec. 26.

The commission is made up of four Democrats, four Republicans and five Independents.

Under the state constitution, new commissioners will be randomly selected from the remaining pool of semi-finalist applicants who affiliate with the same party. Of those 200 semifinalists selected in June 2020, there are 52 who affiliate with the Democratic Party and 54 who affiliate with the Republican Party.

It will be livestreamed on social media, and Rehmann LLC will perform the selection.

The commission is in charge of redrawing Michigan's congressional maps every 10 years.