State of Michigan expands eligibility for tuition-free college

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced on Tuesday that eligibility for the Michigan Reconnect program has been expanded to include Michiganders under 25.

Previously, the program was only available for residents up to 21-years-old.

"In the bipartisan FY24 budget, $70 million is included to temporarily lower the eligibility age for Reconnect from 25 to 21, making a tuition-free associate degree or skills training available to 350,000 more Michiganders," the Whitmer administration said.

Launched in 2021, Michigan Reconnect provides Michigan residents the opportunity to earn an associate degree or skills certificate tuition-free.

Michigan Reconnect has helped more than 132,000 applicants since its inception.