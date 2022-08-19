Watch Now
State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn

Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 08:59:37-04

The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn.

That route is part of the train that carries people between Pontiac and Chicago, a popular way to travel to Chicago for those in metro Detroit.

Amtrak and MDOT will prove a 25% match to support the project.

Experts say the work is necessary to maintain existing speeds and trip times while improving reliability.

