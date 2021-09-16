State, feds say gas in Flat Rock sewer system has been cleared after flushing

(WXYZ) — New developments out of Flat Rock and a glimmer of hope for residents, as gas that leaked into the sewer system from the Ford Assembly Plant has officially cleared.

The EPA and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy made the declaration on Wednesday night in a joint statement.

State and federal regulators say the sewer system is back to normal after routine flushing and jetting, a step in the right direction.

An open house and town hall are scheduled for Thursday night where residents can ask questions.

Ford is also sending $500 checks to Flat Rock residents that were impacted by the leak. Gas that leaked from its plant into the city's sewer system has displaced hundreds of residents.

Everyone living in the zones that were recommended for evacuation are now eligible for financial assistance, both those who evacuated and those that chose to stay.

Some homeowners say the $500 only does so much, and doesn't address health risks.

For Sophia Rodriguez and her family, the inconvenience includes paying bills on a property they can't even live in.

The family bought their home and started moving in, just days before evacuation was recommended.

The automaker said it will answer questions at an open house starting at 4 p.m, with a town hall at 6 p.m. They're at the baseball field at the Flat Rock Community Fields behind City Hall.