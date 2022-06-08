Southwest offering 40% off flights from Detroit between August & November

(WXYZ) — Travel is returning in full swing, and Southwest is offering a major discount for people across the country.

The airline is offering 40% off select flights from Detroit this summer and fall.

According to Southwest, the flights have to be booked by June 9, and the discount is only eligible for select flights from Aug. 16 through Nov. 5.

Southwest flies to several cities nonstop from Detroit, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Nashville and more.

For more information, visit the Southwest website and use code FALL40