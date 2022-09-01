Some Michigan construction zones hit pause Labor Day weekend to ease holiday travel

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction projects on some Michigan roads will be paused during Labor Day weekend in hopes of easing traffic delays as people travel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving orange barrels to the side of the road, and lane restrictions on 96 roads and bridges will be removed.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. But this long weekend, we are suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions so Michiganders can get where they need to go safely and on time,” Whitmer said in a statement. “As we celebrate Labor Day and soak up our Pure Michigan summer, I hope you stay safe on the roads... On Tuesday morning, the work will continue, and we will roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

Starting Friday through Tuesday morning, road restrictions will be removed from 96 of the 162 projects that the state is working on. The state notes that equipment and certain traffic configurations such as temporary shifts or shoulder closures will stay in place.

MDOT, which manages I, M and US routes, oversees about 10,000 miles of Michigan highways.

"This has been one of the busiest years in MDOT's history with many much-needed projects finally happening thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a statement. "We thank everyone for their patience during this very busy summer and remind all drivers that there will still be some lane restrictions in place statewide this weekend. For your safety, your family's safety, and for road workers' safety, slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. You're depending on us to fix the roads and road workers are depending on your safe driving. Let's make sure everyone makes it home each and every night."

In addition to halting construction, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic during the annual Bridge Walk on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

More information on projects MDOT is working on can be found on the Mi Drive website. Information about work zones during Labor Day weekend can be found on the state’s website.