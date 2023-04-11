Society finds 2 vessels that sank in Lake Superior on the same day

Two ships that sank in Lake Superior on the same day more than 100 years ago have been discovered.

The Great Lakes Historical Society, along with Marine Sonic Technology, announced the discovery of the two vessels last week.

On Nov. 18, 1914, the steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Anni M. Peterson from Baraga, Mich. to Tonawanda, N.Y. with a load of lumber.

The three ships found themselves battling high winds, snow squalls and huge waves, and the three ships sank and were never seen again. In all, 28 people died that day.

The society said it located the Curtis and the Marvin. Originally, they found the C.F. Curtis in 2021 as part of 9 lost vessels. Then, in the summer of 2022, they came across the Marvin jut a few miles from the Curtis.

Both ships were part of the Hines Lumber industry, one of the largest lumber companies of the era. They lost about 1/4 of their fleet in the Nov. 18, 1914 storm.

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin,” GLSHS board member and maritime historian, Ric Mixter, said. "It not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

“The combined losses of the C.F. Curtis, Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson have comprised one of the more tragic stories of shipwreck on the Great Lakes and certainly became one of the Lake Superior’s enduring mysteries. Executive Director, Bruce Lynn, of the GLSHS said, “To locate the Curtis and Marvin in a space of two years has been amazing…now we just have to find the Peterson!”

The society is still searching for the Peterson.

“It’s one of our goals to find the Peterson, Director of Marine Operations for the GLSHS, Darryl Ertel said, “it would be great to know where all 3 wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior, and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin and Peterson.”