Sniffspot providing part-time work opportunities

Posted at 10:41 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 22:41:41-04

There is an app that will allow dog-owners to rent out spaces for their furry friends to play while also providing part-time work opportunities.

Sniffspot allows connects people with unused backyard space to owners looking for spaces their pets can use.

The app has locations across the U.S. and Internationally too. Some renting their spaces are reportedly making $2,000 a month according to Sniffspot.

Those interested in becoming a host for Sniffspot can do so online at https://www.sniffspot.com/host. Locations in Grand Rapids can be found here.

