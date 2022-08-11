Sleeve button set from 1780s discovered at Colonial Michilimackinac

(WXYZ) — A set of joined sleeve buttons, believed to be from the 1780s, was recently discovered on Colonial Michilimackinac.

According to a press release from Mackinac State Historic Parks, archaeologists continue to uncover incredible artifacts late into the 2022 archaeological field season.

“We are still finding interesting artifacts,” said Dr. Lynn Evans, Mackinac State Historic Parks Curator of Archaeology, in a press release. “This set of joined sleeve buttons, like a modern cufflink, was found in the 1781 demolition rubble layer. The green glass paste 'stones' are set in brass.”

The current excavation site is House E of the Southeast Rowhouse at Colonial Michilimackinac. The house, according to Mackinac State Historic Parks, was first occupied by Charles Henri Desjardins de Rupallay de Gonneville.

Other finds this season have included a red earthenware bowl, a one-ounce brass weight marked with a crown over GR, for the king, a second brass weight from a set of nesting apothecary weights, stamped with a fleur-de-lis, and a King’s 8th button.

The dig at Michilimackinac began back in 1959; it’s reportedly one of the longest-running archaeology programs in North America.