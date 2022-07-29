Short's Brewing Company once again calls out 'customers who swear, yell, laugh in our faces'

Northern Michigan-based Short's Brewing Company is back once again calling out customers who treat their workers badly, the second time the company has done so on social media.

The post on Facebook, which has nearly 2,000 shares, said the bad behavior by customers is now the "norm" in the industry, and they're not going to take it.

In 2020, the brewery made a viral post saying "enough is enough" with customers who were behaving badly.

They said the post on Thursday was a reminder, in case people forgot.

"Summer business brings the return of customers who swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back. Spoiler alert: this year they are as relentless as ever," Short's posted on Facebook. "Restaurants like ours staff Good Humans to provide quality service—to the best of our abilities. We are doing the best we can with what we have, and that often means short-staffed during peak business levels with guests yelling in our faces."

The brewery said they have streamlined their operations to create an experience that takes half of the time, but not everything is perfect.

"Things don't always go according to plan. We welcome your constructive feedback so we can keep learning and adapting, but if you can't be kind, we can't help you," they wrote.