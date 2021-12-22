Shanty Creek Resort allowing visitors to ski for free on Christmas Day

BELLAIRE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shanty Creek Resort is offering a gift to all of its visitors this Christmas. Skiers can join Santa Claus and ski for free from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort is located in Bellaire, just northeast of Traverse City. Although this upcoming event is free, the resort will accept a pay it forward donation of non-perishable goods, gently used winter clothing or household items that will be sent to a local food pantry.

For more information on the resort, check out shantycreek.com.