Watch Now
News

Actions

Several injuries reported after multi-semi & vehicle crash along I-94

Michigan State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving cars and semis along I-94 in Chelsea. According to police, it happened along westbound I-94 near Main St., and the highway is closed. MSP said three semi trucks and three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it led to secondary crashes and injuries.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 08:13:39-05

Michigan State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving cars and semis along I-94 in Chelsea.

According to police, it happened along westbound I-94 near Main St., and the highway is closed.

MSP said three semi trucks and three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it led to secondary crashes and injuries.

So far, police say one person is critically injured, and all injured were transported to the hospital.

According to police, a semi lost control due to snowy roads and jack-knifed, leading to the other vehicles to crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered