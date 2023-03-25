Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson won't run for open senate seat in 2024

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she won't run for the senate seat being vacated by Debbie Stabenow, who announced her retirement in January.

Benson took to Twitter Friday night to explain her decision.

"I've received many calls and much encouragement (and even a candle) from every corner of our state asking me to seriously consider becoming a candidate in 2024 to represent Michigan in the US Senate," she said. "The best way to protect our democracy in Michigan and nationwide in 2024 is to be fully focused on ensuring our elections prevail over those who willingly spread lies about our elections to advance their own agenda.

Benson mentioned some of the claims that the 2020 election was stolen as one of the reasons for not running.

"We must fight to protect the people who protect our democracy. And we must continue to fight to ensure every voice is heard and every vote is counted," she said. "We must fight to ensure government operates transparently to earn the trust of all citizens."

The biggest battle on the ballot in 2024 is protecting our democracy.



And all of my work this cycle will be fully focused on working with every one of you to win that fight.



Because every citizen deserves to live in a state where their voices are heard and where truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/pIkps7nmfk — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) March 24, 2023

Since Stabenow's announcement that she won't run for another term in the U.S. Senate, other candidates have announced their campaigns. Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced her candidacy for the seat in February. Nikki Snyder, a member of the state board of educations and Michael Hoover, a pest control business owner also announced their candidacies for the open seat.