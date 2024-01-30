Secretary of State Benson wants driver's education to return to schools

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants the state to return driver's education to more public schools across the state.

20 years ago, Michigan privatized driver's education — shifting the responsibilities away from schools and directly into the laps of parents and teens.

Parents were forced to find qualified instructors and pay them out of pocket which could cost hundreds of dollars.

According to Benson's office, since 2000, there has been a 10% decline in the number of students with a driver's license.

“Fewer educated licensed teen drivers can mean limited education and employment opportunities and create additional hardships for families who must arrange transportation for their high school student. It could also mean more unlicensed drivers on Michigan's roads,” Benson said.

In addition to returning driver's education to more schools, Benson is also proposing giving grants to teens who can't afford private lessons.

She did not say how these ideas would be funded, but she did say she has discussed the plan with the governor and the state budget office.