Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A Ukrainian soldier talks with her comrades sitting in a shelter at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 22:10:47-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.” Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

