Rescuers fear for life of Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in well

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
Tractors dig through a mountain as they take part in a rescue mission of a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Ighran. Rescuers inched closer Friday to reaching a 5-year-old boy trapped for three days in a well in Morocco, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 15:18:18-05

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Attempts to rescue a 5-year-old boy trapped in a Moroccan well have stretched into a fourth day, with unstable soil threatening the painstaking work of trying to dig him out safely.

Online messages of support and concern for the boy, Rayan, have poured in from around the world as the rescue efforts drag on.

Rescuers used a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy, as well as a camera to monitor him, but did not provide information Saturday about his condition.

Rayan fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) well and is now trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely. Search crews have used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch and try to tunnel over.

