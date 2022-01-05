Watch
Rep. Brenda Lawrence to retire from Congress at end of term

Official photograph
Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jan 04, 2022
(WXYZ) — Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is retiring from Congress following her current term.

Lawrence confirmed the news to 7 Action News. She then tweeted out a video statement you can watch below:

She will further address the developments on Wednesday.

Lawrence currently represents Michigan's 14th Congressional District. Prior to her decision to retire, it was not clear which district she would have run in following redistricting.

Michigan lost a congressional district following the 2020 census. Lawrence is the former mayor of Southfield. Under the map adopted by the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission, that city falls into the new 11th District.

