RECALL: Over 85,000 lbs of sliced prosciutto shipped from Germany

US FSIS
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 01, 2024
Just shy of 86,000 lbs of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto is being recalled, says the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The items have been shipped nationwide and are described as follows:

ConSup North America Inc.
Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO
Product of GERMANY
5.29-oz. plastic packages
BEST BEFORE DATES4/28/20245/26/20247/7/20248/4/20248/11/202410/7/2024
LOT CODES09118-3A09118-3B09120-3A09120-3B13133-3A13133-3B
13104-3A13104-3B13105-3A13105-3B13109-3A13109-3B

The product was shipped from Germany ‘without the benefit of equivalent inspection’—meaning while the company may have followed protocol set forth by the German government, it did not follow inspection practices matching those in the U.S.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported, though you should contact your healthcare provider if you are concerned.

The FSIS was notified of the issue by Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety.

You can return the product to where you bought it or throw it away, but the FSIS encourages people not to consume it.

