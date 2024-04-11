Recall issued for mislabeled potato salad

A mislabeled potato salad triggered a recall in stores across Michigan.

The nutrition facts on the back of some Kowalski Simply Sides – Jack’s Potato Salad were errantly swapped with those of their “Very Berry Strawberry”. That label does not include egg allergen information, an ingredient in the potato salad.

FDA

Affected product is the 16oz round plastic deli cup with a sell-by date of 4/29/2024 and were distributed to 25 Michigan stores including Kroger, Diamond Dot Market, Holiday Market Royal Oak, Larry’s Foodland, and Tenuta’s Market.

FDA

No illnesses have been reported relating to the issue and you can return them to where you bought them for a full refund.

You can call the parent company, Home Style Foods, Inc. at 313-874-3250 with questions.