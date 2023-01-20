Watch Now
Rate increase approved for Consumers Energy

Posted at 6:14 AM, Jan 20, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase for Consumers Energy meaning— in total— an additional $155M for electric customers.

A typical customer using around 500 kilowatt hours a month will see an increase of about $2.10, or 2.06% on their monthly bill.

New rates go into effect January 20th.

Consumers is providing a one-time $15M refund to apply to customer bills for a monthly credit for a year.

There will also be money made available to help customers in need.

