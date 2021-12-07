Rare South African coin valued at $1,700 donated into red kettle for Salvation Army

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — For the ninth year in a row, an unknown individual has donated a rare gold Krugerrand into a red kettle for the Salvation Army.

The gold coin, a rare 1979 South African gold krugerrand, is valued at $1,700 and was donated at the post office in St. Clair Shores Monday night.

According to the Salvation Army, the coin has been traditionally donated at the Salvation Army Warren Corps, leading the team to believe this year's donor may be a different person.

