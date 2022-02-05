Queen backs plan to one day call son's wife 'Queen Camilla'

Queen Elizabeth II has offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy.

In remarks delivered on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch expressed a "sincere wish" that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her as expected to the throne.

In giving her blessing, the popular and respected sovereign is placing significant heft behind the move. The message ties up a loose end that has hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’s divorce from Princess Diana.