Watch
News

Actions

Queen backs plan to one day call son's wife 'Queen Camilla'

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at right, as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2013. Queen Elizabeth II has offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the monarchy. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Britain Queen Platinum Jubilee
Posted at 5:30 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 17:30:33-05

Queen Elizabeth II has offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy.

In remarks delivered on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch expressed a "sincere wish" that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her as expected to the throne.

In giving her blessing, the popular and respected sovereign is placing significant heft behind the move. The message ties up a loose end that has hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’s divorce from Princess Diana.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News