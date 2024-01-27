'Pulling out all the stops': Ford Field, Detroit businesses expecting game day atmosphere Sunday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, it was all hands on deck. Preparations were underway for another game day, one that’s not being played in the city.

“Even though we're playing on the road, we've got a lot of exciting things planned," said Emily Griffin, senior vice president of Marketing and Brand for the Detroit Lions. “We're pulling out all the stops to make this feel as much like a Lions game day as it can."

Griffin says an expected 30,000 fans will pack into the lower bowl of Ford Field for a large watch party on Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with special "power hour" pricing at select concessions.

Giant TVs broadcasting the game will be set up on the field with special effects added in. Tickets for the event sold out within hours.

"We're trying to recreate as much of the amazing atmosphere that our fans felt for both of our playoff games here," Griffin said. "We've got pyro, streamers, chryo, performances by our cheerleaders, our mascot will be here, our drumline."

Across Detroit, business are also preparing for Sunday

“I really believe that we're going to be packed like they were playing here at home because Detroit wants to come out for this,” said Terrence Collier, general manager of The Brakeman, a bar within walking distance of Ford Field. "This playoff season has brought a lot of business to downtown and surrounding areas."

Collier estimates revenues this season have been 60% to 70% higher toward the end of the year compared to past Lions seasons. The Brakeman was at capacity for both playoff games, an exciting atmosphere Collier says continues to bring fans downtown on game days.

"The camaraderie was just unbelievable. From all walks of Detroit, metro Detroit, all surrounding areas, we had everyone here," Collier said. "You're giving people high fives that you've never met in your life, people run around the bar hugging each other and just jumping around cheering for everything we do right, whether its offense or defense, it's the game that’s bringing the whole city out."

Even the train station was lit up in blue, spelling out "Lions," as excitement downtown builds through the weekend.

“It's a very happy time for the whole city of Detroit," Lions fan Linda Corriveau said. "We're all very excited.”

“I'm just expecting an aura in the city I haven't seen in years," Lions fan Kyle Muhal said. "It'll be pretty cool.”

Muhal and his dad Brian are taking in the energy downtown, flying in from Denver for the weekend. Despite living out of state, Brian raised his son to be a die-hard Lions fan.

“I grew up in Denver," Kyle said, explaining how his Dad raised him to be a Lions fan in Bronco country. "Unfortunately, yes. But I mean, now I don't have to say unfortunately anymore, which makes it awesome!”

With large crowds ready to take it all in, they’re hoping to celebrate. It’s been a year they’ll never forget, a year they hope will end up on a banner.

“We're just grateful to be winning, grateful for our fan support," Griffin said. "We know it will carry in to next season and beyond.”

Fans will also receive special rally towels for the watch party.