Watch Now
News

Actions

Proposal to raise Michigan's minimum wage hits roadblock after deadlocked board

Cash money generic dollars
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money generic dollars
Posted at 4:09 AM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 04:09:41-04

(WXYZ) — A proposal to raise Michigan's minimum wage to $15 has been blocked from getting on the 2024 ballot after the Michigan Board of Canvassers deadlocked on whether or not it had a sufficient number of signatures.

Earlier this week, One Fair Wage MI, the group behind the proposal, said they gathered more than 610,000 verified signatures to put the proposal on the ballot. They said the Michigan Bureau of Elections certified those signatures.

However, there were still steps for the proposal to get on the ballot. Those signatures then have to be certified by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, and a ballot title and summary have to be approved before it gets on the ballot.

The proposal would raise Michigan's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2027, and the minimum wage would see a $1 yearly increase until it hits $15 per hour. After that, organizers say the wage would adjust with inflation. The proposal also calls to end a two-tiered wage system in Michigan and close the disparity between tipped and non-tipped workers over four years.

During the board's meeting on Friday, the two Democratic members voted to certify the petition while the Republican members voted against it, citing changes in the language of the petition.

The changes deal with the definition of an employer. Organizers wanted to change the definition of an employer from someone who employs two or more people to someone who employs one or more. But, in the petition that was circulated, they did not change the two to a one and instead had "21" or more people.

Mark Brewer, an attorney for the group behind the petition, said the change was intentional. He also said that the board legally had to certify the petition because the number of signatures gathered was sufficient.

A group against the petition, Michigan Opportunity, called the proposal "sloppy" and commended the board's decision.

Under Michigan law, any ballot initiative that is approved to go on the ballot first can go to the Michigan Legislature to adopt and/or amend the initiative.

It's likely the issue will now head to court.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book