Program helping recovering veterans in Michigan at risk of closing

(WXYZ) — Emmanuel House, one of Michigan's leading recovery programs helping homeless veterans, is at risk of shutting down. That's because the VA recently cut its funding leaving the organization with a $40,000 deficit according to Emmanuel House's founder Reverend Timothy Thompson.

Reverend Thompson started the program out of his home back in 1997. It has now serviced more than 4,000 people struggling with a variety of mental health issues.

According to Emmanuel House records, there is an 86% success rate in its clients working toward recovery from addiction.

Reverend Thompson says the reason the funding was cut is because Emmanuel House plans to open its own facility in the city.

The reverend says he’s been using his credit cards to finance things right now amid the reality of this shortfall.

"This program and recovery teach us how to let go," Reverend Thompson said.

"This program has allowed me to be the father I want to be and that's really important to me. I am so glad I got the opportunity to say that," former veteran and an Emmanuel House client Glen said.

Reverend Thompson says he applied for several grants but they won't come through until August. They need donations to get through the next four months.

To help or learn more about the program,click here.