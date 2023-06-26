PROBLEM SOLVERS: Wyoming family to see Taylor Swift after FOX 17 story airs

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming family found themselves “enchanted” after FOX 17 helped them get tickets to see Taylor Swift.

“For the whole day the other day, I was just like, ’Is this real?’” said Brandi McBride.

Last week, McBride contacted the Problem Solvers. She explained she and her husband’s ex-wife surprised their daughters this past Christmas with tickets to see Swift in Detroit on June 10. They paid $3,839.13 for five seats, according to a copy of the receipt reviewed by FOX 17.

The night before the concert though, McBride received a message from Event Tickets Center, the website they used to purchase the tickets. It said due to the “unanticipated development” of the ticket marketplace for the Eras Tour, the individual who sold to them could not complete the order.

READ MORE: PROBLEM SOLVERS: Controversial practice leaves Kent Co. family without Taylor Swift tickets day before concert

However, a day after the story aired, the company’s CEO, Adam Young, emailed McBride.

He apologized then offered to buy the family tickets for one of Swift’s shows in Cincinnati, Ohio and cover the cost of a hotel and gas.

“I cannot apologize enough for your order being canceled,” wrote Young. “It should never happen and your order should have been fulfilled with alternatives. I suspect but do not know that the reason for difficulty finding replacement was because your party size is 6. This is a large set of tickets for this high demand event. None the less, we should have found something suitable for you.”

McBride, an Air Force veteran who has breast cancer, accepted the offer and said she is eager to make a meaningful memory with her loved ones.

“I swiped through every one, making sure they all had barcodes,” said McBride. “I’m really glad that we have a second opportunity to do this because like I said, just the experiences, especially something this big. We were looking to try to do another concert and were like, ‘What other concert is gonna equal Taylor Swift?’”

As her girls finalize their outfits and try to guess their show’s surprise song, McBride hopes others can learn from their experience.

Before buying a ticket, the National Consumers League suggests people do the following:

