PROBLEM SOLVERS: Closed GR trucking company under investigation for alleged payment issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids trucking company is under investigation by the state over allegations it failed to pay employees.

According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), it has received six wage and hour complaints within the past year about Excel Trucking.

“We were just waiting and waiting and waiting,” said David George, who used to drive for the company.

According to George and two other employees the FOX 17 Problem Solvers spoke to, the issues began this past July.

“It impacted my kids because first and foremost, they get their money first, so if I don't get any money, they can't get any money,” said George.

George estimates Excel Trucking owes him around $3,000.

Vicki Lewis and Jennifer Rasmussen, who worked on the administrative side of the company, told the same story.

“At first, we were given the excuse that it's because the wire transfer for the funding didn’t come through, and then it was that he had changed banks so it wasn't set up, you know, timely to deposit stuff. And then it was that somebody had made a mistake,” said Rasmussen. “It was always passing the buck to somebody else.”

A spokesperson for LEO said the assigned investigator to the complaints recently made contact with Excel Trucking and was working to resolve the claims.

The company’s CEO, Carl Oosterhouse, did not respond to FOX 17’s numerous request for an interview. In 2008, the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board disbarred him for, according to records, misappropriating client funds and forging a client’s signature on a check.

In emails shared with the Problem Solvers, Oosterhouse blamed Excel Trucking’s credit lender and apologized for the lack of payment

“I am continuing to work on our financing partner, but I have not yet made the progress I had hope,” Oosterhouse reportedly wrote in one message. “I understand you need to make decisions and make money. I understand your frustration and in many cases anger. I am doing all I can and will continue to do so.”

Federal motor carrier records show the company, which employed 30 drivers, shut down on September 26.

“It really hurt a lot of these drivers,” said Lewis. “I mean, some were evicted from their homes.”

More than two months later, Lewis, Rasmussen, and George say their former colleagues deserve that money. They hope it comes soon.

“I don't know how you could just walk around and look at somebody and just know that you just left them out to dry,” said George.