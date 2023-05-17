Watch Now
Prince Harry and Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi in NY

Simon Dawson/AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday March 7, 2020, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:01:43-04

(CNN) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, his spokesperson says.

Harry was accompanying Meghan at the Women of Vision Awards, held at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also traveling with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother.

In a statement obtained by CNN, a spokesperson for the couple said: “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The statement said the couple understand that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
