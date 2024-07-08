President Joe Biden to visit Detroit on Friday amid calls for him to leave presidential race

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden will be in Detroit on Friday for a campaign event amid calls for him to leave the presidential race.

The Biden campaign hasn't released details about the event, other than saying it will be in Detroit and be on Friday.

Last month, former President Donald Trump visited Detroit for campaign events where he held a roundtable at a church in the city and then spoke at a Turning Point conference at Huntington Place.

WATCH: Breaking down ABC News' Friday night interview with President Biden

On Monday, Biden also told Democrats that he would not drop his candidacy in a two-page letter.

“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.," he said in the letter. “We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election,” Biden said in the letter, distributed by his reelection campaign. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”