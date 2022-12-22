Portage bans street parking during expected snow emergency

PORTAGE, Mich. — If you park on the street in Portage, you may want to make alternate plans until Monday. The city issued a Snow Removal Emergency Thursday morning— in effect starting at midnight.

Now until Monday December 26th at 8 a.m., on-street parking is prohibited.

The city is worried about blowing and drifting snow making it hard to plow. Getting cars out of the way is a small thing you can do to help cities dig us all out and keep emergency services safe while on the roads during the storm.

City of Portage

They will focus on main roads and plow non-main roads whenever possible. Dead-ends and cul-de-sacs will have to wait until the storm ends.

If you have more questions, head to the City of Portage website.