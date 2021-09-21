Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

YouTube bans Republican candidate for Michigan governor

Soldano was banned for repeatedly violating the website's guidelines.
items.[0].image.alt
Garrett Soldano (Facebook)
Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 8.59.11 PM.png
Posted at 9:58 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 22:27:31-04

LANSING, Mich. — Garrett Soldano, a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, announced today that YouTube has banned him for life.

YouTube banned the candidate for life because he repeatedly violated the website’s guidelines, as they prohibit posts that contradict health authorities.

“I applaud YouTube for taking a stand against patently and demonstrably false information about COVID-19, including Mr. Soldano’s reckless disinformation videos," said Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician in Lansing and Michigan State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care Physicians, in a statement. "Physicians like me on the front lines continue to persuade adults and eligible children to take the safe, effective vaccine and wear masks. On top of caring for sick patients, we need all the help we can get to combat COVID-19 falsehoods. While doctors and nurses are facing threats from misinformed patients, Soldano has been stoking the fire against us and endangering the lives of his supporters for political gain. We hope other platforms will follow suit to hold Soldano accountable for his dangerous online communications and help us prevent more deaths due to COVID-19.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News