YouTube bans Republican candidate for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. — Garrett Soldano, a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, announced today that YouTube has banned him for life.

YouTube banned the candidate for life because he repeatedly violated the website’s guidelines, as they prohibit posts that contradict health authorities.

“I applaud YouTube for taking a stand against patently and demonstrably false information about COVID-19, including Mr. Soldano’s reckless disinformation videos," said Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician in Lansing and Michigan State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care Physicians, in a statement. "Physicians like me on the front lines continue to persuade adults and eligible children to take the safe, effective vaccine and wear masks. On top of caring for sick patients, we need all the help we can get to combat COVID-19 falsehoods. While doctors and nurses are facing threats from misinformed patients, Soldano has been stoking the fire against us and endangering the lives of his supporters for political gain. We hope other platforms will follow suit to hold Soldano accountable for his dangerous online communications and help us prevent more deaths due to COVID-19.”

