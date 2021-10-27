What's on your ballot? Here's what you need to know ahead of an off-year Election Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voters will hit the polls a week from Tuesday and while a huge turnout is not expected, there’s still plenty on an off-year ballot you probably want to weigh-in on.

“Every election is an important election. This off-year is no different,” says Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

In Kent County alone, there’s a state Senate special election, city elections, school bonds, tax proposals and more depending on where you live.

“If you have an election in your jurisdiction, get out and vote make your voice heard,” Lyons added.

“You can show up at the polls on Election Day, they're open from 7am to 8pm. You can still cast an absentee ballot, we have a week to go. I would encourage you to not put that absentee ballot in the mail If you haven't turned it in yet, I would encourage you to hand deliver that to your local clerk, or use a secure drop box in your jurisdiction.”

While there’s still lingering doubt about election security, left over from unsubstantiated claims from last November’s election, local officials like Lyons say they work to make sure their elections are always secure.

“It’s going to be fair, it's going to be transparent and it's going to be accurate and it's going to be secure. Michigan is very unique in that we have a lot of checks and balances in our process, from before the election, through election day, all the way after the election in the post-election process,” says Lyons.

In the months leading up to Tuesday, they make sure their equipment is working properly and the process is transparent as possible.

“I feel like it's my job to be an ambassador for elections and to help do everything I can to educate our voters, how our elections work, what we do, how we do it, because I want them to have confidence in our elections. It's their election, I want them to trust the outcome.

