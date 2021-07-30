WATCH: Carl Levin gives farewell address to U.S. Senate in 2014

(WXYZ) — Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving U.S. Senator, gave his farewell speech in front of the Senate on Dec. 12, 2014.

Levin died at the age of 87 on Thursday night. He was also the fourth-longest serving incumbent in the Senate, served the people of Michigan for 36 years from 1978 until his term ended with his retirement in January 2015.

In his farewell address, he addressed the polarization of Congress and encouraged bipartisanship.

You can watch the entire speech below.

