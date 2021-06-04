Watch
University of Michigan president says they will keep name of 'Weiser Hall'

Al Goldis/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug. 18, 2010 photo, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser is shown in his office, in Lansing, Mich. Weiser talks enthusiastically about welcoming tea party supporters into the GOP, but he wasn't planning to give them his seat at the state convention. Michigan tea party supporters flocked to Republican party meetings across the state this month and won several hundred delegate seats for the Aug. 28 state convention, including Weiser's. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Ron Weiser
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 04, 2021
(WXYZ) — In a June 3 letter to faculty, students and staff at the University of Michigan, President Mark S. Schlissel said the school would be keeping the name of Weiser Hall.

The letter was in response to a petition in support of the name removal after GOP chair and University of Michigan Board of Regents member Ron Weiser made controversial comments at a March event, calling Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, AG Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "three witches" that the GOP needs to defeat in 2022.

Weiser also stated voting or assassination was the only way to remove two current Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer.

The letter from Schlissel read in part, "One of the most challenging aspects of controversies about building names is that individuals’ lives and their legacies are complex and sometimes even contradictory. While Regent Weiser’s recent comments in no way reflect our values, he has done much good upholding democratic values as our nation’s Ambassador to Slovakia and as a philanthropist."

Read the full letter below:

Response on Weiser Hall by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

