U-Michigan won't drop GOP donor's name over 'witches' remark

Al Goldis/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug. 18, 2010 photo, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser is shown in his office, in Lansing, Mich. Weiser talks enthusiastically about welcoming tea party supporters into the GOP, but he wasn't planning to give them his seat at the state convention. Michigan tea party supporters flocked to Republican party meetings across the state this month and won several hundred delegate seats for the Aug. 28 state convention, including Weiser's. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Ron Weiser
DETROIT (AP) — The University of Michigan will keep the name of a prominent Michigan Republican on a campus building, despite his description of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other Democrats as “witches.”

President Mark Schlissel wrote in a letter Thursday to people who want Weiser Hall renamed that Ron Weiser ’s remarks were “misogynistic and violent," but that he “has done much good” and that the naming of a building was part of a donation agreement.

During a March meeting with Republican activists, Weiser called Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “witches” and said the GOP would prepare for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election. He later said his remarks were “poorly chosen.”

