WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump is coming back to Michigan next month.

Candidate for attorney general Matthew DePerno says Trump is holding a rally in Washington Township on Saturday, April 2.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Michigan Stars Sports Center on Powell Road at 7 p.m.

We’re told the rally is intended to show support for DePerno and candidate for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo.

