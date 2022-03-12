Trump endorses Rep. Bill Huizenga ahead of 2022 election

AP

Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 11, 2022

(WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Bill Huizenga (R–MI 2nd District) ahead of the 2022 election. Trump’s full endorsement reads: "Congressman Bill Huizenga is doing a terrific job in Congress for the people of Michigan. He is a small business owner, real estate developer, and proud husband and father to five wonderful children. Bill is an accomplished lifelong resident of Southwest Michigan who values hard work, safety, and security. Whether he is helping farmers, manufacturers, small businesses, or protecting our Great Lakes, he always puts AMERICA FIRST. He has fought his entire life to Protect the Unborn, Lower Taxes, Grow Jobs, Secure our Border, and for Election Integrity. I am proud to be working with Bill to Make America Great Again. Bill Huizenga has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the newly drawn 4th Congressional District!" Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.