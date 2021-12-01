State representative announces bill allowing teachers to store guns in lockboxes

LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Steve Carra (R–Three Rivers) has announced that he is formulating a bill that would permit school teachers in Michigan to store weapons and tasers in lockboxes for use in the event of a school shooting.

Carra’s office says the legislation would apply to public and private K–12 schools, colleges and other places of learning.

“School and state authorities must be fully prepared if, God forbid, another violent attacker targets students at school,” says Carra. “Teachers and staff care for their students’ safety, and some of these professionals are willing to use their gun or taser if a tragic need for school defense arises.”

We’re told more details will be provided when the bill is introduced.

