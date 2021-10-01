Split Michigan Legislature approves election-related bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature has passed election bills that would limit who can access the state voter file, keep voting equipment from being connected to the internet and require election challengers to receive training.

The legislation was supported by majority Republicans and opposed by many Democrats Thursday.

The measures was sent to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer once the House approves changes.

Republicans said it is good to codify existing practices to ensure election integrity.

Democrats said the bills are unnecessary and expressed concerns that voting for the bills validates 2020 election lies.