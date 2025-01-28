Sen. Gary Peters not seeking reelection, swarm of candidates consider run for US Senate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a competitive Michigan Senate race during the 2024 election, 2026 is now shaping up to be another high-stakes cycle.

Sen. Gary Peters is not seeking re-election for a third term in the U.S. Senate.

In a video announcement, Sen. Peters says he always knew there would come a time to pass the torch to the next generation.

Senator Gary Peters announces his retirement

He says, "Our Founding Fathers envisioned members of Congress as citizens serving their country for a few terms and then returning to private life. I agree. After three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, I believe now is time for me to write a few more paragraphs in my current chapter and turn over the reins."

"I am leaving Congress, but I am not retiring. I look forward to writing many more chapters when my term ends. I do not know what those chapters will be, but I expect one of them will be me finding endless twisting back roads where I can experience the joy of total freedom riding my Harley Davidson motorcycle on a warm sunny day,” says Senator Peters.

Senator Peters was first elected to Congress in 2008 and was then elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

Before that, he was a city councilman in Rochester Hills, served two terms in the Michigan state Senate, and volunteered for the U.S. Navy Reserve.

After Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement, we saw a slew of candidates enter the race.

We expect the same will happen, in the coming weeks and months.

Here's what we've learned so far about potential candidates for the soon-to-be-open seat.

Swarm of candidates consider run for US Senate in 2026

According to a spokesperson from Fight Like Hell, Governor Whitmer's PAC,"Governor Whitmer is grateful for Senator Peters' service. She is proudly serving the people of Michigan as governor and is not running for this seat in the Senate."

On the flip side, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is considering a political future in the U.S. Senate.

In a statement from sources close to Gilchrist they say, "This is a pivotal time for Michigan and the country, and while he's working with Gov. Whitmer to make progress for Michigan, he's seriously considering running for this open Senate seat."

Meantime, Democratic West Michigan Congresswoman Hillary Scholten is also not ruling out a run for the seat.

That's according to a source with direct knowledge of her plans.

In a post on X, the congresswoman writes, "There are many conversations to come, but one thing is clear — we must have a strong leader fight for and win this seat. We know that trump won Michigan, but candidates like myself won in tough places as well. We've done it before and we can do it again."

There are many conversations to come, but one thing is clear — we must have a strong leader fight for and win this seat. We know that Trump won Michigan, but candidates like myself won in tough places as well.



— Hillary Scholten (@HillaryScholten) January 28, 2025

Sticking with current congressional leaders, longtime Republican West Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga is also considering a run, according to a source close to Huizenga.

He was considering a bid even before today's announcement.

Another potential candidate includes former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who changed his residency to Michigan back in 2022. Previously, he was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and also ran for president back in 2016.

A spokesperson tells CNN that “Pete is exploring all of his options on how he can be helpful and continue to serve. He’s honored to be mentioned for this and he’s taking a serious look."

Buttigieg's name has also been thrown around to run for governor.

